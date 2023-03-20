Kyle Allen is comfortable enough in his friendship with Josh Allen to toss out a joke about his new Buffalo Bills teammate.

Allen, the Bills’ new No. 2 quarterback, lived for awhile in the same house with the Bills’ star QB while the two were training for the NFL draft in Southern California in the spring of 2018.

What kind of roommate is Josh, Kyle Allen was asked in his introductory news conference Thursday?

“Well, he took the master room with the best shower, and then there's three of us sharing one bathroom and another shower,” Kyle Allen said. “Pretty selfish roommate, I’d say.”

Kyle Allen’s close relationship with Josh Allen no doubt was a big help to his prospects for signing with the Bills. Last year’s No. 2 QB in Buffalo, Case Keenum, 35, signed this week with the Houston Texans.

Kyle Allen, 27, spent last season as backup quarterback for the Houston Texans. In 2020 and 2021, he was backup with the Washington Commanders. He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being undrafted in 2018. He signed a one-year contract with the Bills.

Asked if Josh Allen did some recruiting to get him to Buffalo, Kyle Allen said:

“It was more me recruiting him to let me come up here," Allen said. "I mean you look at guys across the league who you respect and who you want to play behind and help support, I think Josh is at the top of the list. Not only is he a good friend to me, but just from a quarterback standpoint around the entire NFL, he's one of the best in the league and he does it the right way.

"And there's a bunch of other factors, too. You know, I just really respected this franchise over my career in the NFL, we've played them probably three or four times and it's been just a tough hard-nosed game every time, hard fought. I feel like we always played in Buffalo, too. And just the energy in the stadium and the fans and how tough it really is to come in here and win. I just wanted to be a part of something like that.”

Kyle Allen visited Buffalo as a member of the Washington team in the 2020 regular season. He visited Buffalo in preseason in 2018 and 2019.

He admitted he didn’t have to lobby his Bills buddy.

“I didn’t have to pitch much, now I just want to beat him in golf,” he said.

Then Kyle Allen confidently stated he’s better than the Bills QB in golf. Josh Allen is a pretty good golfer. His handicap for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February was 9.0.

Asked how his relationship with Josh Allen can help the two of them, Kyle Allen said: “For me picking up the offense for sure, that's going to help, a guy that's going to be willing to help me for sure,” he said. “And then, I'm just here to support him in any way I can. I think our relationship over the last six years, we're super close. We're boys. Same with (Matt) Barkley, they're boys. And with Case it became that way last year.

“But I think that we can really help him and have real conversations with him, and he can respect our opinions in other ways where sometimes you're in different quarterback rooms where guys don't really know each other and maybe the respect isn't there. But I think the respect is fully there all around the room.”

The 6-foot-3 Kyle Allen went 0-2 in spot starts with the Texans last season. He was 5-7 as a starter with Carolina in 2019, passing for 255 yards a game while throwing 17 TD passes and 16 interceptions.

Kyle Allen played on a Houston team that ranked 31st in yards gained. He’s coming to a Bills offense that ranked No. 2 last season.

“I think the fit’s great,” he said of his role. “I think when you watch this offense and you watch Josh in this offense, no one else in the league is gonna do that. Maybe a couple people, but when you really just break down the offense and you break down the plays where he's not shaking guys off and throwing Hail Marys, it's an exceptional offense and it's really fun to watch. It's similar if you watch the Giants too, with (Brian) Daboll over there. It's the same offense. So it's been fun to watch this offense evolve over the years and see how he plays in it but also see other guys.”

Obviously, Kyle Allen is a big fan of Josh Allen’s game.

“I think obviously the physical is apparent always you know,” Kyle Allen said. “But I just think the kind of person that he is, I think you've got to really see that over the years and how much he cares about the community and how much he cares about his teammates and his family. And I think that just like radiates off him. I think as a leader of a franchise, it's all you want.”