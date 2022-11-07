Bills QB Josh Allen's elbow injury remains under 'evaluation,' Sean McDermott says

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still being evaluated for an elbow injury, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

“We’re just going through it. We're still evaluating," McDermott said. "We'll see where it goes. I’ll know more in 24 hours and know more on Wednesday.”

Asked what that meant for Allen's immediate prognosis, McDermott pointed to the quarterback's desire to be on the field.

“The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know Josh and how competitive he is," McDermott said. "We know how much he likes being out there with his teammates. I would never count him out. The medical piece, we’re still evaluating. I’ll know more for myself tomorrow morning, and then I’ll talk to you guys Wednesday."

McDermott is next scheduled to address the media before Wednesday's practice.

In regards to a report that said Allen would be limited in practice this week, McDermott said he was aware of the report, but, "it’s way too early for that." It is not unusual for McDermott to note that the team is still working through injuries, particularly early in the week.

Allen was injured on his third-to-last play of the day in Bills' 20-17 loss on Sunday. Jets defensive end Bryce Huff strip-sacked Allen, flinging Allen's throwing arm backward in the process. Allen brought his arm forward as the ball popped out.

He was shaking his arm after the play and briefly held it before each of the last two plays.

"There's some slight pain, but we'll get through it," Allen said Sunday after the game.

His final throw of the day traveled 69.3 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats, making it the longest pass attempt over the last six seasons. It was accurate, too, but wide receiver Gabe Davis was unable to make the catch. He finished Sunday 18 of 34, throwing for 205 yards with two interceptions.

The Bills (6-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Allen missed four games his rookie season, 2018, with a sprained right elbow. The injury did not require surgery.

On Sunday, when McDermott met with reporters after the game, he had yet to talk to Bills' head athletic trainer Nate Breske about Allen's elbow.

"I haven't talked to Nate yet," McDermott said Sunday. "I'm aware of it. But I have not gotten with Nate yet. So, as far as I know, he's still being evaluated."

If Allen is to miss any time, veteran quarterback Case Keenum will take his place. The Bills traded for Keenum in March, sending the Cleveland Browns a 2022 seventh-round pick. Keenum has played twice this season, coming in against the Titans and the Steelers when the Bills had big leads.

But Keenum has plenty of experience before this year. In his 10-year career, he has started 64 of the 78 games he's played. He's played for eight teams. Keenum has amassed 14,884 passing yards, 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions.

“We love having him here,” McDermott said of Keenum. “He’s won before. He’s played in some big games. He has a great rapport with Josh and knows his role with the football team. He’s been a great addition to our team.”

Keenum also spent one season with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills' next opponent, where he played with now-Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two connected for the "Minneapolis Miracle" in the NFC divisional round in January 2018.