Much has changed since, and Allen's contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year contract extension Monday that is worth up to $255 million, according to multiple reports. That makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history on an annual basis. Hurts' deal has an average annual value of $51 million. That can increase to $54 million per year based on incentives for a total of $274.304 million through 2028, according to the NFL Network.

The complete structure of Hurts' contract has not been revealed.

When Allen agreed to his extension, his $43 million annual salary was second in the history of NFL contracts, behind Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City that has an average annual value of $45 million.

Now, Allen is No. 6 on the list and figures to drop farther, with extensions for the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Chargers' Justin Herbert to come this offseason. It's possible that Lamar Jackson, with the Ravens or someone else, could also crack this list.

Here is a look at the contract landscape for quarterbacks then and now, ranked by average annual value.

THEN (When Allen signed)