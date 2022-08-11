Bills QB Josh Allen won't play in preseason opener against Indianapolis Colts

PITTSFORD – We know the plan when it comes to at least one of the Buffalo Bills’ starters for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Josh Allen will not take the field at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott said Thursday ahead of the final practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Beyond that, McDermott said, playing time for the rest of the team’s projected starters will be determined on an individual basis.

“We’re going to have a pretty intense practice today, then we’ll give our trainers and our strength and conditioning staff and myself a chance to re-evaluate where we are with each individual and what they need to do in this game, perhaps, or not in this game, based on how it looks today,” the coach said.

McDermott said he and the players are eager to get on the field.

"It will feel good. It’s what we do," McDermott said. "It’s time for us to do our thing."

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is not expected to practice Thursday or play Saturday, McDermott said. He’s dealing with muscle soreness.

Receiver/returner Tavon Austin is questionable for Saturday’s game, McDermott said. It doesn’t sound like he’ll practice much, if at all, Thursday.

McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) is “trending in a good direction.”

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters in Indianapolis that quarterback Matt Ryan, acquired in an offseason trade from the Falcons, will play the first quarter.