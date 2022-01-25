Bills QB Josh Allen 'will be in the loop' for potential Brian Daboll replacement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Josh and I communicate on a lot of things,” McDermott said. “We spoke yesterday about some of what you're discussing here and he will be in the loop and he will be communicated with, and we certainly value Josh's opinion on things and it's important that he's comfortable, as well. So no decision will be made without Josh.”

On top of weighing what Allen has to say, McDermott did acknowledge that he believes he has the potential to hire from within, and he likes to do that anytime that he can.

“You want to be able to promote from within, just like in any business, that's where you get your return on investment,” McDermott said. “That's where you try and foster morale and camaraderie again and again, just continue to invest in the people we have in our building.

“There's two sides of that, right? So they've got to show you that they have what it takes and will put in the time and then you'd love to be able to do that in every situation. So we try and do that as much as you can.”