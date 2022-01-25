Bills QB Josh Allen 'will be in the loop' for potential Brian Daboll replacement

With offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in the running for multiple head coaching jobs, the Buffalo Bills might need to replace him soon.
Quarterback Josh Allen would like to be involved if the team is looking for a new offensive coordinator.
McDermott met with reporters Tuesday morning to address the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and the season overall. Here are some of the highlights.
“I think every quarterback would love to be a part of that process. I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for,” Allen said Monday. “It's not my job, it's not my decision to make that, but again, I trust the guys in this locker room, I trust the coaches on this staff.
“Whoever it may be – it's not up to me – but as a quarterback, as a competitor, you definitely want to feel like you have some sort of say in it. Whether it's taken or not, it's not up to me.”
Allen was alluding to passing game coordinator and quarterback coach Ken Dorsey as his preference, were Daboll to leave. Daboll is scheduled for a second interview with the New York Giants on Tuesday and is seen as the favorite. He also has interviewed with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.
Even in a loss, Josh Allen’s valiance was seen in his remarkable command of tense situations, as he completed 27 of his 37 attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dorsey joined the Bills staff in Allen’s second year, helping him develop each season.
Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Allen’s opinion will be a factor if there is a decision to be made.
Support Local Journalism
“Josh and I communicate on a lot of things,” McDermott said. “We spoke yesterday about some of what you're discussing here and he will be in the loop and he will be communicated with, and we certainly value Josh's opinion on things and it's important that he's comfortable, as well. So no decision will be made without Josh.”
On top of weighing what Allen has to say, McDermott did acknowledge that he believes he has the potential to hire from within, and he likes to do that anytime that he can.
“You want to be able to promote from within, just like in any business, that's where you get your return on investment,” McDermott said. “That's where you try and foster morale and camaraderie again and again, just continue to invest in the people we have in our building.
To recap: A coin toss is held at the start of overtime, which consists of 15-minute periods until there is a winner. The winning team of the coin toss almost always takes the ball, because if it does so and scores a touchdown on the opening drive, it’s game over.
“There's two sides of that, right? So they've got to show you that they have what it takes and will put in the time and then you'd love to be able to do that in every situation. So we try and do that as much as you can.”
Dorsey is in his tenth year in the NFL and his third with the Bills. Prior to Buffalo, he worked his way up through the Carolina Panthers organization. He started as a pro scout before working as Carolina’s quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2017. Cam Newton was named the league’s MVP during that stretch.
In Buffalo, Dorsey’s applied his expertise to Allen’s game.
“I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football,” Allen said.
Dorsey played quarterback at the University of Miami. He was 38-2 during his time there, a stat he constantly notes to Allen. Allen finds Dorsey’s experience and approach to the game to be two things that have helped him grow.
“I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my career, so far,” Allen said. “Wherever the chips fall, that's where they fall. We'll learn to live with it and deal with it and move on.”