Bills QB Josh Allen wanted a tripping call. How rare are those in NFL?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked by Kansas City's Chris Jones in the fourth quarter Sunday when Jones extended his left leg and appeared to trip Allen as Allen tried to elude the tackle.

Jones was engaged with Bills lineman David Quessenberry.

Allen got up and screamed at the referee, who was nearby, about the no call and making the tripping gesture.

The definition for tripping in the NFL Rulebook is straightforward. According to Rule 3, Section 40, "Tripping is the use of the leg or foot to obstruct any opponent (including a runner). The penalty is 15 yards and a first down.

Trip On Josh Allen not called. pic.twitter.com/jD2M6xLje1 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 16, 2022

Tripping calls have been in only the most egregious circumstances, and not very often.

There has only been one tripping penalty in the league this season entering Week 6. Miami's Chase Edmonds got called for tripping in the third quarter against Baltimore in Week 2.

All last season, there were two tripping calls total in the league, one against Green Bay and one against Cincinnati.

There were five trippings calls in the 2019 season.

CBS rules analyst and former NFL referee Gene Steratore tweeted, "Josh Allen has a right to be upset. If this trip was called, it would've been 15 yards and an automatic first down for Buffalo."

Bills radio analyst Eric Wood tweeted, "That’s an awful missed call on the trip on Josh Allen. Not sure how you miss that if you’re the ref standing there. Wow."