Bills QB Josh Allen to wear cleats with signatures of 6 former Oishei Children's Hospital patients

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will wear the signatures of six former patients at Oishei Children's Hospital on his cleats for Thursday night's game with the New England Patriots as part of the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

The children are: Sloane McCarthy, Grace Gajkowski, Abbie McNett, Colt Matz, Maeve Garvey and Liam Lynch.

Allen collaborated with Oishei as well as Gillette, for whom Allen appears in commercials.

The cleats will be up for auction on the Oishei website after the game. Gillette will match proceeds from the sale with all money going to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei, a hospital spokesperson said.

The fund is named for Allen's late grandmother and was started with more than $1.4 million in donations from Bills fans following her death in 2020. The money also helped build a wing of the hospital in her name.