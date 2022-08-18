Bills QB Josh Allen to start vs. Broncos; most starters will play 'healthy amount'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will start Saturday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos, coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott said most starters will play "a healthy amount," though he did not specify how much time that meant, noting how the game is going would help determine how much time the starters play.

He said part of the reason that Allen will play is to work on in-game rapport with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, but noted there are other factors.

Allen only played in the third preseason last season, completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked once.

McDermott said there was no update on cornerback Tre'Davious White. "He continues to rehab," McDermott said.

Safety Jordan Poyer is "improving every day," McDermott said.