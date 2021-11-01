Bills QB Josh Allen to join Peyton and Eli 'Manning Cast' for 'Monday Night Football'

Less than a week after saying he is a fan of ESPN's "Manning Cast," Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make an appearance Monday night during the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs-New York Giants game, ESPN confirmed.

Allen's appearance was confirmed Monday morning after plans were put in place Sunday night.

"It’s awesome," Allen told reporters last week of the "MNF" simulcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2 that is more variety show than football broadcast. Clips from the show have gone viral, driving ratings.

Allen said he wasn't sure if he would qualify for an invitation.

"Most of the current players are longtime vets that have been in this league for a while," he said. "I don’t know if I have the insight that they’re looking for. Well, let’s just say, I wouldn’t give them any good sound bites or clips.

"I have a good relationship with Peyton and Eli going back to the Manning Passing Academy. Archie texts me once in a while, which is surreal, that he texts me and wishes me good luck. They are the ultimate football family so if they asked me, I’d definitely go on."