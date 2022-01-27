Bills QB Josh Allen to forgo Pro Bowl

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen was voted a first alternate for the 2022 Pro Bowl, his general manager was surprised.

"I think we can all agree he got snubbed on the Pro Bowl," Brandon Beane said Wednesday.

The AFC quarterbacks named to the Pro Bowl were Justin Herbert (Chargers), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore). Jackson won't play because of injuries, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Allen also will forgo the festivities in Las Vegas in favor of his health.

"Unfortunately, I will be declining the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl this year in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the season," Allen said in a statement to Mortensen.

"The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season, so I will use this time to let my body heal."

Allen finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He picked up 763 yards on the ground, adding six rushing touchdowns.

Though Beane can appreciate the competitiveness that leads to Allen's punishing runs, he prefers there aren't too many of those plays early in a season.