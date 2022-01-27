Bills QB Josh Allen to forgo Pro Bowl

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen was voted a first alternate for the 2022 Pro Bowl, his general manager was surprised.
"I think we can all agree he got snubbed on the Pro Bowl," Brandon Beane said Wednesday.
The AFC quarterbacks named to the Pro Bowl were Justin Herbert (Chargers), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore). Jackson won't play because of injuries, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.
Allen also will forgo the festivities in Las Vegas in favor of his health.
"Unfortunately, I will be declining the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl this year in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the season," Allen said in a statement to Mortensen.
"The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season, so I will use this time to let my body heal."
Allen finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He picked up 763 yards on the ground, adding six rushing touchdowns.
Though Beane can appreciate the competitiveness that leads to Allen's punishing runs, he prefers there aren't too many of those plays early in a season.
"He’s a linebacker playing quarterback, that’s his mentality," Beane said Wednesday. "I want him to get down, he wants to run over somebody. ...
"Down the stretch late, 'got to have it' moments, I’m a little bit more OK with it. Early in the season, slide, get out of bounds, don’t take those unnecessary hits."
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins were the two Bills named to the Pro Bowl. Nine players, including Allen, were alternates.
Dawkins said Monday that he was still deciding if he will play.
"I didn't really think about it yet. It's my first one, so I don't really know what to do," he said. "This is something that every player like dreams of ... but I also don't want to go and enjoy something when my teammates are home.
"That's not really cool, but I'm (going to) figure out what's the right thing. I'm gonna probably call like (Eric) Wood and Richie (Incognito) and all of my older guys and speak to them, but I don't know."