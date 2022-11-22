Bills QB Josh Allen takes part in practice without protective sleeve on elbow

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle), and center Mitch Morse (ankle) did not practice Tuesday. All four also did not participate Monday, when the Bills held a walkthrough.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Edmunds and Epenesa are “gonna be a stretch to make it this week.”

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) was limited Tuesday, as he was Monday. Allen did not have a sleeve on his right arm during the open portion of practice, the first time he has been without one since he injured his elbow against the Jets.

“Still working through it, and just trusting what our training staff’s saying,” Allen said Tuesday. “A bit of a walkthrough today, so obviously, no chance of contact or anything like that. So, just trying to get out here and get comfortable without throwing it. Now, who knows game time if I'm wearing one or not? I guess we'll take that day by day.”

The last few weeks, the Bills set out to determine Allen’s practice load each day, after seeing how he did at the previous practice.

“Last week got a little bit abnormal because of the snow and the routine,” McDermott said. “It was supposed to be a little bit more routine. And then so it became a little bit un-routine at the end of the week there. And then this week a little bit more back into the routine. But it is a short week. So, he's adjusting, I think, well.”

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry (ankle) was upgraded from limited Monday to a full participant Tuesday.

The Bills listed four other players on the injury report as full participants on Tuesday: cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (neck), defensive back Cam Lewis (forearm), and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow).

McDermott reiterated that the Bills will continue to take things "one day a time" with cornerback Tre'Davious White.

White has been inactive since returning in October from the physically unable to perform list after suffering a torn ACL last Thanksgiving.

"We're all encouraging Tre," McDermott said. "He's climbed a big mountain to this point."