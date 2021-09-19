 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills QB Josh Allen surpasses 10,000 career passing yards in 45th start, same as Jim Kelly
0 comments

Bills QB Josh Allen surpasses 10,000 career passing yards in 45th start, same as Jim Kelly

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Steelers fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) has his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has surpassed 10,000 career passing yards. 

Allen reached the milestone in his 45th career start, according to NFL Research.

The team at Greg's U-Pick Farm Market in Clarence created a Buffalo Bills theme for their corn maze this year. The design features Jim Kelly hand-in-hand with Josh Allen and the hashtag "#BACKTOTHEBOWL." You'll have to wait a little while to get lost though. The corn maze doesn't open until Sept. 18 this year when the rest of the fall activities on "The Back Forty" open for the season at Greg's. In the meantime, the farm has U-pick raspberries, tomatoes and flowers as well as a fully stocked produce barn and farm market.

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is the only other Bills player to reach 10,000 yards in his 45th start or sooner. Kelly hit the milestone in his 45th start as well. 

Allen is the sixth player in franchise history with 10,000 career passing yards, joining Kelly, Joe Ferguson, Jack Kemp, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Drew Bledsoe. Barring injury, Allen is likely to move into fourth in franchise history this season, surpassing Bledsoe, who has 10,151, and Fitzpatrick, who has 11,654. 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: [BN] Blitz Mailbag - Bruce Arians got the Bucs 100% vaccinated

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News