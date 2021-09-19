Bills QB Josh Allen surpasses 10,000 career passing yards in 45th start, same as Jim Kelly

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has surpassed 10,000 career passing yards.
Allen reached the milestone in his 45th career start, according to NFL Research.
Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is the only other Bills player to reach 10,000 yards in his 45th start or sooner. Kelly hit the milestone in his 45th start as well.
Allen is the sixth player in franchise history with 10,000 career passing yards, joining Kelly, Joe Ferguson, Jack Kemp, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Drew Bledsoe. Barring injury, Allen is likely to move into fourth in franchise history this season, surpassing Bledsoe, who has 10,151, and Fitzpatrick, who has 11,654.