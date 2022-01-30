 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen sums up his feelings – and probably yours – in one word
Bills KC playoffs overtime

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) lines up against Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) and middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) for the coin toss at the end of regulation in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

If you are a Buffalo Bills fan and you were hurting Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs played the final moments of the AFC championship game, you were not alone. Your quarterback was feeling it, too. 

Especially as the coin toss at the start of overtime was called  and lost  by the Bengals. A week earlier, Allen called  and lost  the coin toss, and Kansas City won the divisional playoff game without the Bills touching the ball.  

The Chiefs could have won the game without the Bengals touching the ball, but a Patrick Mahomes interception gave the ball to the Bengals, who would go on to hit a field goal and clinch a trip to the Super Bowl. 

Allen's one-word tweet was retweeted and liked thousands of times within minutes. 

And when you're in pain, who better than to console you than mom. 

Along with thousands of Bills fans. Here are a few responses:

