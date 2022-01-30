Bills QB Josh Allen sums up his feelings – and probably yours – in one word

If you are a Buffalo Bills fan and you were hurting Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs played the final moments of the AFC championship game, you were not alone. Your quarterback was feeling it, too.

Especially as the coin toss at the start of overtime was called – and lost – by the Bengals. A week earlier, Allen called – and lost – the coin toss, and Kansas City won the divisional playoff game without the Bills touching the ball.

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

The Chiefs could have won the game without the Bengals touching the ball, but a Patrick Mahomes interception gave the ball to the Bengals, who would go on to hit a field goal and clinch a trip to the Super Bowl.

Allen's one-word tweet was retweeted and liked thousands of times within minutes.

And when you're in pain, who better than to console you than mom.