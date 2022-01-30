Bills QB Josh Allen sums up his feelings – and probably yours – in one word

If you are a Buffalo Bills fan and you were hurting Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs played the final moments of the AFC championship game, you were not alone. Your quarterback was feeling it, too.
Especially as the coin toss at the start of overtime was called – and lost – by the Bengals. A week earlier, Allen called – and lost – the coin toss, and Kansas City won the divisional playoff game without the Bills touching the ball.
Pain.— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022
The Chiefs could have won the game without the Bengals touching the ball, but a Patrick Mahomes interception gave the ball to the Bengals, who would go on to hit a field goal and clinch a trip to the Super Bowl.
Allen's one-word tweet was retweeted and liked thousands of times within minutes.
Support Local Journalism
And when you're in pain, who better than to console you than mom.
We feel ya. Hang in there kid ❤️💙. Love you❣️— Lavonne Allen (@LavonneAllen) January 30, 2022
Along with thousands of Bills fans. Here are a few responses:
I FEEL YA QB1 BUT THE SHOW YOU PUT ON THESE LAST COUPLE WEEKS HAS BEEN MASTERCLASS AND NOTHING SHORT OF TRANSCENDENT! YOU SHOWED THE 51 MILLION THAT WATCHED THAT GAME YOU ARE ELITE. SO PROUD TO WATCH YOU PLAY FOR OUR TEAM! REST UP CHAMP!— Chris Giglio (@chrisgizzo) January 30, 2022
Agreed. BUT... Still hate coin flip OT rule— Justin Buchanan 🧢 (@Mrbuk03) January 30, 2022
If the Bills couldn’t win, this was the next best thing.— Mrs De (@lisabenj) January 30, 2022
Thank You for Being a TRUE Leader and a Class https://t.co/9JYIARzPyq yr OUR YEAR!!— PB Donuts (@DonutsPb) January 30, 2022