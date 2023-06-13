The Buffalo Bills officially have a big issue.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not in attendance for practice Tuesday for the start of the team's mandatory, three-day minicamp. Head coach Sean McDermott said he is "very concerned" about Diggs' absence but refused to answer any other questions or provide any more details about the situation.

McDermott's tone and body language suggest he is understandably not pleased with the situation.

"I'm not going to get into it and listen, I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team right now and just not going to get into that anymore," McDermott said. "So we'll talk about practice. Happy to do that and happy to answer those questions."

All other players are in attendance, the coach said.

Later in the day, quarterback Josh Allen was asked about Diggs' absence: “I know, internally, we are working on some things, not football related. Stef is my guy. I (expletive) love him.”

Allen was then asked if Diggs wanted to be a minicamp and he provided a one-word answer, "Yes."

Allen said he spoke to Diggs on Tuesday.

“We don’t want this to be a distraction, he doesn’t want this to be a distraction,” Allen said, noting they have time to figure it out. “I’m not sweating it. I love him.”

However, Allen also referenced football when speaking about Diggs, "We won't see this as anything different than wanting to win. And he's always wanted to win. We just have to incorporate him a little bit better and we will. ... There are some things that could’ve gone better last year. I think as an organization maybe we’re not communicating the right way."

Pass rusher Von Miller also tried to minimize the issue: “Everything will be good. I know it’s a hot topic right now. Trust me on this one: It’s not that serious.”

Last week, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was asked specifically whether he believed Diggs would be in attendance for mandatory minicamp.

"I mean, I anticipate everyone will be here," Beane said. "I haven't been told otherwise. So yeah, hopefully all 90 will be here in some form or fashion."

Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Diggs is in Buffalo, took his physical Monday and has met with GM Brandon Beane and McDermott over the past two days and "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp." The Bills later clarified that Diggs was at the facility Monday and early Tuesday but left before practice.

Bakari has not returned text message or calls from the News, but later told NFL Media that the situation was on its way to being resolved and confirmed the issue not contract related.

Diggs is subject to fines from the NFL for his absence, starting with $16,459 for the first day, $32,920 for the second day and $49,374 for the third day – a total of $98,753 if Diggs stays away all three days. However, Diggs might escape the fines because he was at the Bills' facility.

Diggs has had little to say publicly about football since the 2022 season ended with a disappointing playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but his displeasure with the offensive performance that night was clear.

At the Super Bowl, Diggs told The News that he was confused as to the Bills' performance.

“I watched the game after the game on my iPad. I watched the game like five times, just to see what kind of really happened, and I still didn’t draw an answer as to why it happened the way it did," he said. “We just didn’t look like a team, we didn’t look like we had any juice. It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.”

He did not attend any of the team's earlier spring practices that were open to the media, but those sessions are all voluntary.

"We'd love to have him here. You know, I'd love to have him here. I understand that, I mean, OTAs aren't for everybody," quarterback Josh Allen said last month. "It is voluntary at the end of the day."

Skipping mandatory minicamp is something completely different, and would suggest Diggs is not happy with something. What that is, exactly, remains a bit of a mystery.

He signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $96 million last offseason – a deal that makes it basically impossible for the Bills to currently trade him because of the dead cap money they would have to absorb. Diggs is making $24.415 million for the 2023 season, an amount that ranks third in the NFL among all wide receivers, so it's hard to comprehend that money would be behind his unhappiness.

Since coming to the Bills in an offseason trade with the Vikings ahead of the 2020 season, Diggs is tied with Davante Adams for the NFL lead in receptions with 338. Diggs' 4,189 receiving yards ranks fourth in the league, and his 29 touchdown receptions ranks fifth. His 484 targets ranks second only to Adams' 498, so usage in the offense also does not seem like it would be a reason for Diggs staying away from mandatory minicamp.

Both a phone call and a text message from The Buffalo News to Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, went unreturned Tuesday afternoon.