Bills QB Josh Allen says some things 'I didn't appreciate' were happening at bottom of pile

Bills quarterback Josh Allen further clarified the “football stuff” that was happening at the bottom of the pile between he and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during Sunday’s game.

Dolphins' Christian Wilkins on scrap with Josh Allen: 'With alpha males, that’s how it goes' Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he pulled off the helmet of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 21-19 loss.

An irate Allen picked up a 15-yard penalty after pulling off Wilkins’ helmet and Allen appeared to be gesturing toward his groin area while complaining to an official after getting up.

After the game, when asked what was happening under the pile, Allen referenced, “some football stuff.”

“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile,” he told Kyle Brandt on Tuesday in his weekly appearance on Brandt’s podcast. “I let the emotions get the best of me, but there were some things happening down there that I didn’t appreciate. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments on that. I apologized to my team for putting us in a tough situation, but it is what it is and we’ll move on. I know I’ll probably get a fine for that, but I hope they’ll look at some other things to.”

Allen accusing Wilkins of grabbing his crotch in pile pic.twitter.com/lfnQTlQHRR — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) September 26, 2022

Brandt then referenced a remark made by Wilkins on the field after the game in which he told CBS’ Josina Anderson, “It just happens. Josh is a competitor, I’m a competitor. The game is on the line. We’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is. That’s how it is with division rivals. With alpha males, that’s how it goes.”

Brandt followed that up by asking Allen, “Do alpha males grab each other by the groin on the football field?”

“Not typically,” Allen said. “It is what it is. He is a competitor. He’s been known for that, going back to the college. I should know that and shouldn’t let it get the best of me, but sometimes you see red and things like that happen.

“I’m not here to make any claims or throw anybody under the bus, but I shouldn’t have let the emotions get the best of me.”

In the College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State in January 2017, Wilkins appeared to grab the groin area of Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel when Samuel was face-down after being tackled.

Exactly what kinda tackle is #42 Christian Wilkins DT of Clemson #Tigers performing here? pic.twitter.com/mP8gEQcBH0 — jo3o1s (@joeo1s) January 1, 2017

Wilkins issued an apology after the game and said he was "just being silly,” though, coach Dabo Sweeney was less amused and said he addressed it with Wilkins.