Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills would seem like an obvious choice for the second season of the Netflix series "Quarterback," but Allen is not so sure if he would want to be part of the series.

The popular show has been renewed for a second season, but executive producer Peyton Manning said they are still pitching quarterbacks about being involved.

Season 1 starred Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

"I’m a little undecided whether I’d want to do it or not," he told reporters Thursday at training camp. "I kinda go back and forth in my mind but right now I’m focused on trying to be the best quarterback for this team."

Manning has pointed out that he doesn't want to hear quarterbacks say being on the show could be a distraction, because Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season.

"I haven’t watched yet," Allen said. "I talked to a Pat a little bit about it. I think it’s a really cool concept. I think to have everything documented, especially the quarterback, is very cool. You look at some documentaries that have come out in the past, like the (Michael) Jordan documentary.

"To have that documented, especially if you can win and win at a high level and continue to be a successful quarterback in this league, is super special. But I don’t want any outside distractions for myself and this team. I’m not saying it would be."