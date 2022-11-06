Bills QB Josh Allen says he has 'slight pain' in arm after hit, but 'I'll get through it'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to injure his lower right arm when he was hit and fumbled in the final two minutes of Buffalo's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.

On a second-and-2 play from the Bills 33 with 1:36 remaining, Allen was hit by Bryce Huff as he was rearing back to throw.

The ball came out and was knocked behind him when Bills lineman Ryan Bates recovered the ball at the 14.

On the next play, Allen grabbed his lower arm after throwing a pass.

Allen unleashed a fourth-down pass intended for Gabe Davis that fell incomplete.

Asked about the elbow, Allen said, "I have some slight pain, but I’ll get through it."

At his postgame news conference, coach Sean McDermott said he had not yet talked to athletic trainer Nate Breske, so he had no additional information.

He described the play as, "Dropping back, just trying to make a play, obviously I didn’t see the guy," Allen said. "Give credit to those guys. They had a good game plan. They’re well coached … They wanted it a bit more than us tonight."

Allen finished 18 for 34 for 205 yards, but was sacked five times and intercepted twice.