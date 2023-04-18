Josh Allen says all is good between he and Stefon Diggs.

“Yeah, absolutely," the Buffalo Bills' quarterback said Tuesday. "Stef’s gonna Stef. I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive, he wants the ball in his hands 24/7, and I’m never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”

The Bills’ star wide receiver had a heated exchange with Allen late in the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We just didn’t look like a team, we didn’t look like we had any juice," he told the News at the Super Bowl. "It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.”

Diggs also has had some cryptic social media posts. Those included the line: “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah.” And they included banter with his brother, Trayvon, about playing together on the Dallas Cowboys.

Diggs was not among the Bills players at the voluntary offseason workouts Monday and Tuesday.

“I know he’s not here right now and I wish he was here, but OTAs are a little bit of a different beast when it comes to all that stuff," Allen said. "But I’m just looking forward to getting back with him and working on things and continuing to get better, because he is the best receiver in the league, and he helps us out a lot on this team. Looking forward to continuing our relationship on and off the field and him continuing to make plays for us.”

Stefon Diggs is under contract with the Bills for five more years, through 2027, and it would be impractical if not almost impossible from a salary cap perspective for the Bills to part ways with him before 2025.