Bills QB Josh Allen ranks fifth among top earners in the NFL, according to Forbes

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is ranked fifth in Forbes' annual list of the top earners in the NFL.

For the first time since Forbes began compiling the list in 2010, the top 10 spots are all occupied by quarterbacks who will earn a combined $489 million for their play on the field and endorsements off the field. A total of $370 million comes from their NFL contracts.

Allen's total is listed as $51 million for 2022 with $47 million on the field and $4 million off the field. Forbes said Allen is sponsored by 10 brands, including Nike, Pepsi and New Era. Much of Allen's income is derived from a $42.5 million option bonus.

Allen was listed as the highest-paid athlete in the world under 25 in the spring by Forbes. He turned 26 in May.

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is ranked No. 1 for the first time in the history of the list at $75 million before taxes and agents' fees, Forbes said. He leads the NFL among endorsements with $45 million.

The Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford places second with total earnings of $65.5 million. The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is third at $53 million followed by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ($51.5 million) and Allen.