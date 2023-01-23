Bills QB Josh Allen pumps up his relationship with Ken Dorsey in somber wrapup to his season

A downcast Josh Allen took responsibility for some of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive shortcomings Monday and made a clear effort to deflect blame away from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“I thought he did a really good job of putting us in positions to be successful,” Allen said of Dorsey a day after the Bills’ playoff loss to Cincinnati. “And if you look at the statistics and rankings, I mean, I think we're ranked statistically at least pretty high in basically all the metrics that you want to use.

“I got to be better for him, and especially when he gives me some shot plays,” Allen said. “I turned the ball over too many times this year. Didn't really bite us all that much, only losing three games in the regular season. But there's opportunities where it could have. And just taking a deep dive into that and understanding defenses as well as I can and just trying to make the right play moving forward and allow this offense to continue being out in the field.”

Asked how much room there is for he and Dorsey to grow together, Allen said:

“A lot of room, a lot of room. And the relationship that we have and the faith that we have in each other, and that's going to stay high,” Allen said. “Recency bias from this last game, I know everybody's going to lose their minds, but we did a lot of good things this year. And I trust him. He works so hard. He works tirelessly. He's always in the building. He'll FaceTime me at 11 o'clock at night, still here and just trying to find new ways to get the ball into certain guys' hands. So I respect the hell out of him. I really do.”

Despite the widespread perception the offense was too reliant on Allen to create plays, the quarterback preferred to put the focus on himself.

Allen said the right elbow ligament he injured in the Week 9 game at the New York Jets will not require offseason surgery.

“We don't plan on any of that,” Allen said. “Obviously, rest and recovery is going to be really good for it.”

Allen described the impact of the ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

“There was a period obviously right after for a few weeks where it was pretty bothersome,” he said. “But, again, it didn’t affect me all that much. I just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically, had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I’m used to throwing the ball. That’s just kind of a byproduct of that.

“I think really two weeks ago was when I kind of felt like I got back to mechanically what I like,” Allen said. “Being a rotational thrower, it's very kind of elbow prevalent, and maybe it got a little bit too more of a linear type deal because I just couldn't really use all that much force, and kind of flicking it out there. But again, just adapting.”

Allen acknowledged that defenses made it harder late in the season for the Bills’ offense to roll, even though the team scored 30 points or more in the three games prior to losing to the Bengals.

“As you get in the later part of the season, that’s when the opposing teams’ defenses in general are starting to click,” he said. “They’re figuring things out, too. They’ve got film on you. So we’ve got to be adaptive and we’ve got to figure out ways to make it a little easier for us. Going into the offseason, talking with the coaching staff and just figuring out ways to maybe lessen that burden.”

The Bengals held the Bills to their lowest point total of the season. Regarding the tactics of Cincinnati’s defense, Allen said: “They were bringing some simulated pressures and dropping a D-end, bringing the star (strong safety) and throwing some – whether it be junk Tampa (two-deep zone) or some post-high zone behind it, and just mixing up the looks of where they were bringing pressure. Just got to be better. They outplayed us yesterday, which, you know, is a sucky feeling.”

Continued Allen: “Whether it was mental error or my mistake, whether it was sliding the protection the right way or the wrong way or calling the play the right way in the huddle, whatever it is, there's just a lot of things leading up to it that we need to be better at. I take that upon on myself, and I got to get this team to where we feel like we're comfortable to go out there on game day. And I'm not saying that we weren't yesterday, we just didn't execute and we gotta be better at that.”

Was he trying to do too much?

“Potentially,” he said. “Again, looking back at film every year, you continue to get better. But you look at film, it's just like, ‘Why are my eyes starting here on this concept? Why am I looking over here? Why am I throwing this ball?’ Stuff to clean up and again, with repetition. I'm gonna continue to get better and I'm gonna learn a lot from this season and come out and have the hunger for next year.”

Allen said he plans to attend the Pro Bowl, which will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 2-5.