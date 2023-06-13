Quarterback Josh Allen says he hopes wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be at mandatory minicamp this week, but he’s not worried about their rapport taking a step back or about Diggs’ commitment to the team in general.

Diggs did not participate in Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp, though he was at the Buffalo Bills’ facility on both Monday and Tuesday and left before Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s a special player and he makes our team better,” Allen said Tuesday. “There’s certain things we can do to help that out and figure out different ways to whether it’s getting him the ball or getting more involved in the game plan.”

Last year, Diggs had 108 catches on 154 targets for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns, all team highs. But his production dipped in the second half of the season.

While one of the final images of Allen and Diggs on the field last season was the receiver yelling in the quarterback’s direction on the sideline in the eventual playoff loss to Cincinnati, Allen said he doesn’t believe there is a personality conflict between him and Diggs.

“No, I don’t think so,” Allen said. “I think that there are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t and just, you know, I think as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. So again, just trying to talk and listen at the same time and hear him out. And like I said, just try to move this forward as quickly and as respectfully as possible.”

Throughout the 11-minute news conference Tuesday, Allen said five times that he loves Diggs and twice that the team loves Diggs. And all offseason, Allen has emphasized Diggs’ competitive nature, while repeating his support for his teammate.

Allen said he spoke to Diggs earlier in the day Tuesday and anticipated there would be more conversations with Diggs moving forward: “As an organization, as QB-receiver, as an offensive coordinator, everything that goes in.”

Allen said that they spoke throughout the offseason as well.

“I would consider it pretty regular for how we’ve been (in the offseason), maybe a little bit less but in terms of scheduling and stuff like that – he was all over the world and being a fashion model and there’s things that go on,” Allen said. “I got to go to his charity event there in Maryland. This is what it is right now.

“I’m not sweating it, I love him, and that’s my brother right there.”

In his initial answer, Allen said “internally we’re working on some things – not football related” with Diggs. Later, Allen expanded on that idea to clarify that it was not solely football.

“I mean, I think it has more to do than just football, is what I’m basically saying,” Allen said. “There’s the football piece, one, and then stuff that happens due to football. And I’ll just kind of keep it at that.”

“I think for the most part it has to do with more teamwork than anything,” Allen later added. “And I know you can call that football, you can call that non-football. But I’ve got to be better, and I will be. Like I said, we’ll figure this out and move on and look at this as a blip in the road.”

Allen emphasized again and again that there’s no game on the horizon. The Bills have two more days of mandatory minicamp scheduled before a break until the start of training camp next month.

While coach Sean McDermott had said it was “very concerning” that Diggs was not there, Allen downplayed concerns from his perspective as a quarterback.

“I think that’s a typical reaction from a head coach,” Allen said. “Obviously, he wants everybody here. As quarterback, and a guy that I’ve played with for three years, a guy that I know and love, I’m not worrying about not getting full reps with him in mandatory minicamp right now.”