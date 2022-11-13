 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen on overtime interception: 'Bad ball, bad decision'

  • Updated
Allen throw

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a throw in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown two interceptions in consecutive games – all four in the red zone – and has just one touchdown in those losses to the New York Jets and Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Losing sucks. Sucks this way even worse,” a frustrated Allen said Sunday in the postgame news conference. “Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better.”

Allen fumbled a snap on the goal line with eight seconds remaining that gave Minnesota a 30-27 victory.

The quarterback speaks to reporters after Sunday's loss.

“It’s on me,” Allen said. “Can’t have that.”

In overtime, Allen threw a game-ending interception as the Bills were driving, trailing by three points.

“Bad ball. Bad decision,” he said.

Allen also had an interception in the second half.  

“Four turnovers today. Three were by me,” he said. “Losing sucks. That’s what it is. You hate to lose. …

“It comes down to my shoulders, and my shoulders only, and making the right decisions. This one is going to suck watching. … We have to find a way to put this behind us.”

Allen finished 29 for 43 for 330 yards and was sacked twice.

The quarterback speaks to reporters after Sunday's loss.
