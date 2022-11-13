Bills QB Josh Allen on overtime interception: 'Bad ball, bad decision'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown two interceptions in consecutive games – all four in the red zone – and has just one touchdown in those losses to the New York Jets and Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Losing sucks. Sucks this way even worse,” a frustrated Allen said Sunday in the postgame news conference. “Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better.”

Allen fumbled a snap on the goal line with eight seconds remaining that gave Minnesota a 30-27 victory.

“It’s on me,” Allen said. “Can’t have that.”

In overtime, Allen threw a game-ending interception as the Bills were driving, trailing by three points.

“Bad ball. Bad decision,” he said.

Allen also had an interception in the second half.

“Four turnovers today. Three were by me,” he said. “Losing sucks. That’s what it is. You hate to lose. …

“It comes down to my shoulders, and my shoulders only, and making the right decisions. This one is going to suck watching. … We have to find a way to put this behind us.”

Allen finished 29 for 43 for 330 yards and was sacked twice.