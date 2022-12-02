 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen on meeting Jay-Z after game: 'I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was'

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills at Patriots third

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jay-Z was at Gillette Stadium and took in Thursday night's game in the suite of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. 

After the game, Jay-Z met briefly with Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen told reporters that Jay-Z "was actually calling for Gabe Davis.''

That would make sense because Davis is represented by Roc Nation Sports, the sports division of the entertainment agency that Jay-Z founded in 2008.

“I walked over to him,'' Allen said. "I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was.''

Jay-Z has been in the news recently in NFL circles as he and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are said to have interest in a joint venture to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder.

Wearing a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to reporters after the Bills' 24-10 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
