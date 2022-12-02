Bills QB Josh Allen on meeting Jay-Z after game: 'I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was'

Jay-Z was at Gillette Stadium and took in Thursday night's game in the suite of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
After the game, Jay-Z met briefly with Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and quarterback Josh Allen.
Jay-Z and Josh Allen postgame. #TNF #BUFvsNE #BillsMafia @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Pyv9v4Sw9D— Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) December 2, 2022
Allen told reporters that Jay-Z "was actually calling for Gabe Davis.''
That would make sense because Davis is represented by Roc Nation Sports, the sports division of the entertainment agency that Jay-Z founded in 2008.
“I walked over to him,'' Allen said. "I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was.''
Jay-Z has been in the news recently in NFL circles as he and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are said to have interest in a joint venture to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder.