Bills QB Josh Allen on meeting Jay-Z after game: 'I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was'

Jay-Z was at Gillette Stadium and took in Thursday night's game in the suite of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

After the game, Jay-Z met briefly with Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen told reporters that Jay-Z "was actually calling for Gabe Davis.''

That would make sense because Davis is represented by Roc Nation Sports, the sports division of the entertainment agency that Jay-Z founded in 2008.

“I walked over to him,'' Allen said. "I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was.''

Jay-Z has been in the news recently in NFL circles as he and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are said to have interest in a joint venture to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder.