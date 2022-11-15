Bills QB Josh Allen on losses: 'We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than what it is'

As a leader of the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen said his approach isn't going to change coming off a two-game losing streak and some questionable decisions with the ball.

"Let’s go about our business. We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than what it is," Allen said when asked how he would lead under the situation, during his weekly appearance on Kyle Brandt's Basement. "We want to win every single game. … We haven’t done that in the last couple of weeks for a whole different variety of things, but we can be better at them.

"It’s not like we’re a bad team. We’ve been hurting ourselves a lot. If we can make better decisions and play situation football and complementary football, that’s what we need to do."

Brandt played a postgame clip from Bills pass rusher Von Miller in which Miller says he hopes other teams think they have the Bills figured out. Allen said he agreed with the idea that overcoming challenges will make the Bills a stronger team at the end of the season. Recall the Bills went through a stretch in which they lost four of six games last season.

"We don’t want to peak early in the season," Allen said. "We want to have some adversity. We want to face this because it’s going to develop and build that foundation on stronger bones. We have to keep continuing to grind, keep trying to get better and take one game at a time. ... Big picture, we’re 6-3. We’re not going to let this end us and tear us apart in the locker room. We’re going to try to play some good football going forward."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It was my goal and I'm not gonna let it deter me." - @JoshAllenQB on when he knew he'd be starting on Sunday and what it took for him to get there.🔗: https://t.co/oDAqAA1OxJ👂: https://t.co/PmVJzex94y pic.twitter.com/GNqtA8nCC8 — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) November 15, 2022

Allen acknowledged that against Minnesota, he "didn’t play super well. I made a couple of bad decisions that ultimately cost us the game." Allen had three second-half turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble) and the Bills again failed to score a touchdown in the second half.

Allen also dealt with an elbow injury that had him listed as questionable for the game. Allen's status wasn't apparent officially until he came out for warmups and took reps with the first-team offense, but he knew well before that he said.

"I had an inkling Monday," he said. Without getting specifics, when I’m talking with the doctors, they didn’t seem too optimistic about my chance that week. I knew this is what we’re going to do. I’m going to grind like hell in the training room. It was countless hours staying in that training room, hyberbaric chamber, all the modalities you could think of and just trying to get to the field. It was a process to be able to get to the field on Sunday.

"I knew on Monday, that it was goal and I was not going to let it deter me."

The Bills host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.