Like you, Josh Allen still thinks about the season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dashed the Buffalo Bills' playoff hopes.

Perhaps unlike you, Allen said he is confident the Bills know what comes next.

"You think about it a lot. I still do," he said during an appearance on "Kyle Brandt's Basement." "It is what it is.

"We’re going to learn from it and move on. I think we’re really on the same page with (Brandon) Beane, Coach McDermott, to myself and some other guys on the team in knowing what needs to happen moving forward, sticking together. The only way is forward. We’ve got to put our heads down and keep working hard."

As for what that is, Brandt did not ask.

Allen was asked about the status of his arm after a UCL sprain during the season. A Sunday report from NFL Network said Allen was benefitting from rest and improving.

"Absolutely. It feels fantastic," he said. "I couldn’t tell you any complaints about it right now. I think after that 4-5 week mark, it was clear skies there. There would be an occasional tweak here or there if I opened a door wrong and there were some weird things that caused it to flare up, but again, it didn’t bother me on the field game time.

Asked specifically, were there throws you couldn’t make because of the elbow, Allen took the high road and avoided making any excuses.

6 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider Here are six players from either the Chiefs or Eagles who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month and who may draw varying degrees of interest from the Bills.

"I couldn’t sit here and say that confidently that there was or there wasn’t," he said. "I have to find a way to make them."

Allen opted against going to the Super Bowl festivities, where he has been a popular pitchman and guest on Radio Row in past years.

"I just didn’t feel right doing them," he said. "I stayed home, laid low, hung out and played some golf."

Allen said he didn't want to make going to Super Bowl week as a spectator into a habit.

"You don’t want to fall into the same routine, not making it there and going and spending time there," he said. "Putting the attention on the wrong thing, I guess you could say. Been there, done that.

"There’s some good money-making opportunities there, but I’m at the point where I’d rather be playing in the game than getting the payoffs."

As for Allen's close friend and winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Allen said: "He’s the MVP for a reason. He’s the Super Bowl MVP for a reason. That’s what we have to figure out in Buffalo. We have to get past our little hump that we’re doing right now and try to win one of those."

NFL 2023 offseason primer: Key dates, top free agents, another quarterback carousel The NFL is an unstoppable machine, and even though the 2022 season is complete, all teams long ago started plotting for the 2023 season.

Brandit responded that there is substantial hype about what Mahomes has accomplished in his first five seasons and the perception he has separated himself from other quarterbacks.

"To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best," Allen said. "We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities to get to where we wanted to get to. They deserved it and they played at such a high level. …

"They were unmatched by anybody. They’re the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it. They are constantly in the AFC championship game. … He’s been in three Super Bowls. It’s a copycat league. You’ve got to find ways to be like them."