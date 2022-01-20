Bills QB Josh Allen on 'family' atmosphere: 'Nobody wants to leave the locker room'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has continued to talk about what a “special place” Buffalo is and the special relationships and family atmosphere among Bills players.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, Allen was asked whether the Bills players are like a real family, with the good and the bad.

“It’s a real family,” Allen said. “Every family fights and bickers, but you go inside our locker room and it’s chaos from the arguments people are having, guys playing cards. People don’t want to leave the locker room sometimes because they are having life talks. It’s a special feeling.”

Allen was also asked about whether the Bills feel they have received the respect they are due for the season they have had.

“As men, we want respect. That’s just something in nature,” Allen said. “We want the respect that we deserve, but at the same time I could give two (expletive) about all that. I’m so focused on trying to be the best quarterback for this team, the best teammate I can be, and try to win football games for this team. … We’re so internally motivated here in Buffalo and we want to win for each other and that’s what we plan on doing and what we plan on doing Sunday.”

In talking about respect, he noted it was “mind-boggling” that the league’s top-rated defense had no Pro Bowlers.