Bills QB Josh Allen on autographs: 'I pick out the kids. ... Kids are kinda what makes this go'

PITTSFORD -- Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a strategy for signing autographs, and he does not stray from it.

Allen was not fooled when backup quarterback Case Keenum disguised himself for a team-produced video to see if he could convince his teammates to sign autographs.

"I skipped right by him," Allen said. "I didn’t care who it was. He was a grown man."

Outside of Keenum, the aggressiveness of some Bills fans in the pursuit of autographs this summer has attracted national attention, notably items being thrown at Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs last Friday after the practice at Highmark Stadium.

On the final day of training camp Thursday at St. John Fisher University, a few fans used a fishing line to dangle a pen with a Bills hat and a shoe from the above the tunnel the players use to enter the field.

That further angered some fellow fans on social media in response to the video.

"Have some respect and pride," tweeted one fan. "The players aren’t fish looking for a nibble. They are not obligated to sign. They do because they love their fans. Not sure anymore with this going on."

Nonetheless, Bills players have signed countless autographs during the team's stay at Fisher for capacity crowds.

Asked how many autographs he thinks he's signed, Allen said, "I don’t know. A lot."

"I try to sign just for the kids," he said. "There’s some, you hate to see it and you know it, and you can tell it’s not their item. It is what it is. ... I pick out the kids. I do apologize to the adults. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid."

Allen has often told the story of why he feels so strongly about signing autographs. As a young fan, Allen recalls being snubbed by a San Francisco Giants player after a game.

“That just left an impression in me, I was like, ‘I don’t want to root for this guy anymore,’ " Allen said two years ago. "It bothered me so much that I told myself if I was in a position like I am today, I will do everything in my power to make sure I just acknowledge every kid that looked up to me that was a fan because I’ve been there before and I know how bad it hurt me when that athlete that I looked up to didn’t seem like he cared too much about us."

Asked about signing the neck of tight end Dawson Knox early in camp, Allen joked, "He's a child still."

On Day 1 of camp, a fan handed Allen her baby and said, "Sign my baby." Allen obliged. He signed plenty of football and jerseys and signed his shoes to give to two children who didn't have anything for him to sign after practice.

"I signed a couple of baseballs. I think that’s kinda weird," he said. "It wasn’t anything outrageous this camp, but it was good time."