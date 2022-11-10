Bills QB Josh Allen not taking part in open portion of practice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not practicing or in attendance Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters.
Allen did not practice Wednesday and is considered "day to day," per coach Sean McDermott.
Allen did pop his head out of the fieldhouse very briefly, right before the open portion ended.
Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) also were not practicing. Rousseau is considered week to week.
Poyer worked to the side with athletic trainers.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) also was on a bike and working to the side after warming up.