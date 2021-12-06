Bills QB Josh Allen, Nike pledge $100,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen was embracing his new home, the California native remembered a family adage.
"My family has a saying: 'You bloom where you're planted,' " Allen said in a new video released Monday as part of Nike's "Stronger Than One" campaign.
Allen has been able to bloom in Buffalo. In the 60-second segment that also features numerous Bills fans, he details how he immediately had good feelings about the city.
"I got here for my visit," Allen said. "I'm like 'This is exactly where I want to be.' "
Cool new @usnikefootball spot featuring Josh Allen. Mentions that Josh & Nike are pledging $100,000 to @OCHBuffalo to aid patient treatment in honor of #BillsMafia rallying behind Patricia Allen.📽️: @usnikefootball ➡️ https://t.co/yP98h6E0we pic.twitter.com/M27LyN5Mqk— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 6, 2021
It's only grown since then. When Allen's grandmother died in 2020, donations of $17 in her honor poured in to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Allen was floored as the total soared past $1.2 million and the hospital built a wing named for Patricia Allen. The wing was unveiled late last month.
Now, Allen and Nike are adding to the total. Nike and Allen have pledged to give $100,000 to Oishei with the money to go toward patient treatment.
"Buffalo's known as the 'City of Good Neighbors' because it's true," Allen said. "They can see themselves in me, and I can see myself in them."