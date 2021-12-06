Bills QB Josh Allen, Nike pledge $100,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital

It's only grown since then. When Allen's grandmother died in 2020, donations of $17 in her honor poured in to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Allen was floored as the total soared past $1.2 million and the hospital built a wing named for Patricia Allen. The wing was unveiled late last month.

Now, Allen and Nike are adding to the total. Nike and Allen have pledged to give $100,000 to Oishei with the money to go toward patient treatment.

"Buffalo's known as the 'City of Good Neighbors' because it's true," Allen said. "They can see themselves in me, and I can see myself in them."

