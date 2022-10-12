Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the eighth time in his career for his performance in Sunday's 38-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since 2018, Allen’s eight Player of the Week awards are tied with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson for the second-most by a quarterback. Only Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes has more, with nine.

Allen trails only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly (10-time winner) for the most Offensive Player of the Week awards by a Bills quarterback.

Allen completed 20 of 31 attempts for 424 yards and four touchdowns, including scores of 98 yards and 62 yards to Gabe Davis. He became the first Bills quarterback with multiple TD passes of 50-plus yards in a game since Tyrod Taylor in 2016. He averaged a career-high 13.68 yards per attempt.

Allen also had 42 rushing yards on five attempts.

Allen won Player of the Week honors once in 2018 and 2019, four times in 2020, once last season and once this season so far.