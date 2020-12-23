Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for fourth time

Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season, setting a team single-season record.

Allen has won the honor six times in his three-year career, trailing only Jim Kelly in franchise history. Kelly won player of the week 10 times in 11 seasons. Thurman Thomas won the award five times.

Allen completed 29 of 40 passes for 359 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the Bills' AFC East-clinching win against Denver. He becomes the fifth player in NFL history to throw for at least 350 yards with two passing and two rushing touchdowns in a game; the others are Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers (twice), Drew Brees and Steve Young.

He also reached 4,000 passing yards for the season, joining Drew Bledsoe as the only Bills QB to reach that milestone.