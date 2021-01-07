 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December
0 comments

Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Dolphins second

Bills wide receiver John Brown celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Josh Allen and running back Zack Moss Sunday at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Josh Allen's December to remember continued with AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.

Allen joined Thurman Thomas (1991) and Bruce Smith (1996) as the only Bills players to win two player of the month awards in the same season. 

He also earned two player of the week awards during December, for his performances against the 49ers on Dec. 7 and Denver on Dec. 19. 

For the month, Allen threw for 1,516 yards with 15 touchdowns and a 117.5 passer rating in the final five games. He also had 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

0 comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A look back at the Bills' last 5 playoff games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News