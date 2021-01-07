Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

Josh Allen's December to remember continued with AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.

Allen joined Thurman Thomas (1991) and Bruce Smith (1996) as the only Bills players to win two player of the month awards in the same season.

He also earned two player of the week awards during December, for his performances against the 49ers on Dec. 7 and Denver on Dec. 19.

For the month, Allen threw for 1,516 yards with 15 touchdowns and a 117.5 passer rating in the final five games. He also had 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.