Bills QB Josh Allen listed as questionable for Vikings game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains "day to day" – and even "one hour at a time" – with an elbow injury, coach Sean McDermott told WGR on Friday.

When the inury report came out, Allen was listed as limited and questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

McDermott had said whether Allen practiced would be determined by "how the lead-in to practice goes."

Allen was not on the field for the brief portion that was open to reporters at the start of practice, but was on the field at the end of the session before jogging off.

Allen did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of the elbow injury suffered late in the loss to the New York Jets. If Allen cannot play, Case Keenum will start.

“At the end of the day, Josh needs to be Josh if he’s able to play," McDermott said. "And Case needs to be Case.”

Defensive tackle Greg Rousseau (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) have both been ruled out against the Vikings, McDermott said. He noted that he considered Poyer as "day to day." Rousseau was described earlier in the week as "week to week."

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) will have their status determined by how they perform in Friday's practice. Edmunds and Elam were both on the field during the open portion of practice.

Edmunds was listed as questionable and Elam was listed as doubtful.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White does not appear on the injury report and does not have a game designation, though, the Bills could decide to make him among the inactives for the game, as they did last week against the Jets.

Linebacker Matt Milano is a good place, McDermott said, and should be able to play. He missed last week's game with an oblique injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.