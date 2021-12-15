Bills QB Josh Allen limited participant in walkthrough with foot injury

Quarterback Josh Allen will be a limited participant Wednesday as the Bills have a walkthrough, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Allen has been listed as day-to-day with a foot sprain suffered late in Sunday's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McDermott has said that Allen could play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers depending on how the foot responds to treatment during the week.

"We'll see," McDermott said. "We're always going to put a player's health first and foremost. He's gotta take it one day at a time and we'll see where he's at tomorrow."

McDermott said Jerry Hughes will be limited with a foot injury. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei also will be limited.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will not practice with a knee injury suffered against Tampa Bay.

McDermott noted that Covid precautions were not the reason for the team to switch to a walk-through instead of a typical practice. He said late in the season the team is trying to manage the players' workload.