Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to reporters Tuesday as the team took part in Phase 1 of the offseason program.

Here are some of the highlights:

• He said last season was physically and emotionally draining but he said he arrives refreshed. "I think at this point in my life, I've never been as focused or locked in on football than I am right now."

• Said everything is "absolutely" good with him and Stefon Diggs, and that "Stef's gonna Stef." Diggs is not attending the voluntary sessions this week, as he has not in past years. "I love the guy," Allen said of Diggs. "One of my favorite people on the planet. He wants what's best for the team ... he's the best receiver in the league."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

• On the annual conversation about how many hits he takes: "I've been a football player first and a quarterback second," he said. "And at some point that has to switch." Allen said he made a change last year and needs to keep evolving his game. "There was a lot of times last year, I'm in the open field, I don't need the extra two yards," he said.

Josh Allen on eliminating taking unncecessary hits, particularly along the sideline. #Bills pic.twitter.com/fRrM4MGNAT — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) April 18, 2023

• Said he hasn't seen Damar Hamlin yet, but never doubted that he would come back. Said he is looking forward to giving him a "big ole hug" when he sees him.

• On his elbow: "Haven't seen anybody, it feels really good." He said there are no issues and he has thrown several times in the offseeason."

• Allen expressed confidence in Gabe Davis: "He does all the right things, he goes above and beyond. He's a guy you can trust and depend on. You can't say a bad word about him. It's just putting him in better situations to have some catch-and-run situations."