Josh Allen can still remember the covers of the games he played nearly every day: Marshall Faulk in ’03 and Michael Vick in ’04. Now, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is set to join their small fraternity.

Allen will be on the cover of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24. The cover was revealed Wednesday.

“It's such a small select group of people that have been able to be on the cover of Madden,” Allen told The Buffalo News. “And I feel very fortunate and honored to be one of those guys.”

Last year, Allen was the most used player in Madden NFL 23, per EA. It’s the first appearance for any Bills player on the cover, and there’s another notable element: Fans will be featured on the cover as never before.

“Bills Mafia, they're gonna be very well represented,” Allen said. “And I'm just happy that they deserve it. They're gonna be so pumped about it.”

The cover shows Allen leaping into the stands, his arms flexed and fans surrounding him in celebration, a sea of blue and red.

Last year’s cover featured John Madden, the football legend who passed away in December 2021. John Madden was on the cover of the game from its inception in 1988, before the switch to highlighting a star player (or two) each year in 1999.

Allen said following “the icon that this game was made after” was another reason he felt so honored.

“I think it's such a special cover, and especially after being the year after John Madden himself,” Allen said. “It's very surreal, still so hard to believe.”

Allen has been playing Madden for years. Growing up, Allen and his brother, Jason, used to have two competitions after school. First, they’d get out of the car and race inside to the controllers. Whoever won got to pick home and away and control everything else.

Then, there was the game itself.

“There's a lot of fights that happened before Madden, and then there was a whole bunch more that happened after,” Allen said.

But between the brotherly roughhousing, Allen was soaking in the finer points of the game.

“I played it so much,” Allen said. “That's actually how I learned the game of football, like the rules, the ins and outs. Coverages. I know it sounds corny, but I literally as a kid, that's all I would play: me (and) my brother. And I played against my dad. And I remember the first time I beat my dad, and just memories that will last me a lifetime.”

With the game a staple in the Allen household, his family was all thrilled to hear the news.

Allen’s coming off a season in which he threw for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns, and he picked up another 762 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

He was in Hawaii when he got the call asking if he’d be interested in being on the cover. It was a no-brainer. And as for the famed Madden Curse? Allen had no worries.

“Definitely not,” Allen said. “I think Tom (Brady) and Pat (Mahomes) broke the curse couple years ago.”

Even with a near-immediate yes, months later, Allen is still processing the news.

“Oh, pretty surreal,” Allen said. “It's hard to kind of still grasp, and until they actually release it and put out the pictures, I don't know if I'll believe it until then.”

But it’s real, and it launches Aug. 18. The latest edition brings the return of Superstar Mode and mini-games, among other updates. There are new tackle types and new contested catch tackles, an overhauled catching animation system and “more realistic reactions and more emotive celebrations and frustrations,” per EA. There’s also cross-platform support, to help players compete with each other regardless of their gaming platform.

And Allen says he’ll only be playing as himself in this version.

He credited others that made this moment possible, noting his teammates, coaching staff, family, friends, EA and Madden. And Allen also thanked another group, one that’s joining him on the cover: Bills fans.

“It definitely feels like some validation for Western New York and Bills Mafia as a whole,” Allen said. “I'm just happy that they're kind of getting the recognition.”