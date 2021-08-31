 Skip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen featured in Buffalo Wild Wings ad
Bills QB Josh Allen featured in Buffalo Wild Wings ad

Josh Allen in new Buffalo Wild Wings ad
There have been a few surprises regarding AFC East quarterbacks this week. Cam Newton was released by the Patriots, and despite his very public love for Bar-Bill Tavern, Josh Allen is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings and "putting the Buffalo back in Buffalo Wild Wings," as he wrote on Instagram.

Allen is part of a new campaign and commercial with the national chain. The 60-second spot will premiere Thursday during the prime-time college football game between Ohio State and Minnesota on Fox, a company spokeswoman said.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike also star in the ad, which features Allen as a DJ dressed in a floral shirt. Murray is trying to get his phone back, which sets a group of restaurantgoers on a mission that ends in a party. 

Buffalo Wild Wings is a Columbus-founded chain, with the nearest location in Tonawanda.

Allen lists Bar-Bill as his favorite wings in the official Bills media guide.

Naturally, Bills fans, who have strong opinions when it comes to wings, had some things to say.

The response themes ranged from "get that money, king" to "this man is dead to me."

It is unlikely that the Bills will trade him for this, though it certainly was suggested in his Instagram comments on Monday.

It is also unlikely that Allen will be perturbed by those comments or impact his love for Bar-Bill.

Shortly after Allen's post, girlfriend Brittany Williams posted a four-second video of a box of Bar-Bill wings being opened. 

