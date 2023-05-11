Josh Allen's determination was apparent on the very first day of the Buffalo Bills' offseason program.

"I’ve never been as focused or locked in on football as I am right now," the team's quarterback said last month.

Allen, who turns 27 later this month, explained that comment in greater detail during an appearance Wednesday on the podcast "Kyle Brandt's Basement."

"I don't like losing at all, and the last couple of years, we've been close and we've had our opportunities and we haven't taken advantage of them," he said. "You want to win the Super Bowl. That's our main goal, but there's more that I could be doing. There's more film that I could be watching, there's more weights that I could be lifting, there's more throws that I could be throwing."

Allen's numbers have regressed every so slightly from 2020, when he set career bests with 396 completions, 4,544 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Last year, he completed 359 passes for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Still elite numbers, but at least in Allen's mind, not close to his ceiling.

"I've relied so heavily on talent. Not going to say that I haven't been watching film and doing this and that, but when I go on the field, I'm such a reactionary player and I think that's kind of what makes me who I am," he said. "It's been good, but I think, again, there are still things that I need to improve on and get better on. Man, like when I go back and watch film, it's like, why are my eyes starting to the left when I know it's a short concept to the right, I should be starting here. I see the coverage. Why are my eyes here? So it's taking those deep dives and asking yourself those questions, which, some people maybe don't ever ask themselves that. I'm trying to be the best quarterback that I can be, and the time is now."

Allen is entering his sixth NFL season, and knows the Bills' championship window is wide open.

"As human anatomy goes, I'm in the physical prime of my life," Allen said, "so why not give myself every opportunity to take advantage of what I've got right now and the teammates that I have and just trying to put that all on the field and then trying to put it together?"