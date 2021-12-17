Bills QB Josh Allen expected to start; tackle Dion Dawkins tests positive for Covid

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has been limited in practice this week by a sprained foot, is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, coach Sean McDermott said during an appearance on WGR Radio.
"[The athletic trainers] are comfortable with where he's at and he continues to trend in the right direction," McDermott told reporters. "He seems able to execute the job description that goes along with the quarterback position."
Left tackle Dion Dawkins has tested positive for Covid-19, though, McDermott did not rule him out for Sunday's game, given the updated protocols. Dawkins has been placed on the Reserve/Covid list. He is vaccinated so he could play if he tests negative and shows no symptoms.
Dawkins had a scary bout with Covid in the summer that impacted his availability in training camp and his play at the start of the season.
Support Local Journalism
"He's had it before and certainly had some challenges there, so we're going to continue to support him," McDermott said, "and make sure A No. 1 that he can get as healthy possible."
McDermott also said the Bills continue to have conversations about adding another "Covid emergency" quarterback, but the team feels like it's in a good spot at the moment with the three quarterbacks it has. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was on the Covid list earlier this year.
The Bills had meetings virtually Friday morning as a precaution, McDermott said. He said the Bills gave consideration to not practicing to keep the players apart. "We're doing the best we can and really appreciate the guys being resilient and flexible about it," McDermott said.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will not play because of a knee injury, as expected, so Gabe Davis is likely to have more opportunities. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who did not play against Tampa Bay with a toe injury, is questionable.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes, who has been limited by a foot injury the past two days, is expected to be a full practice participant.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.