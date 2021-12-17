Bills QB Josh Allen expected to start; tackle Dion Dawkins tests positive for Covid

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has been limited in practice this week by a sprained foot, is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, coach Sean McDermott said during an appearance on WGR Radio.

"[The athletic trainers] are comfortable with where he's at and he continues to trend in the right direction," McDermott told reporters. "He seems able to execute the job description that goes along with the quarterback position."

Left tackle Dion Dawkins has tested positive for Covid-19, though, McDermott did not rule him out for Sunday's game, given the updated protocols. Dawkins has been placed on the Reserve/Covid list. He is vaccinated so he could play if he tests negative and shows no symptoms.

Dawkins had a scary bout with Covid in the summer that impacted his availability in training camp and his play at the start of the season.

"He's had it before and certainly had some challenges there, so we're going to continue to support him," McDermott said, "and make sure A No. 1 that he can get as healthy possible."