Bills QB Josh Allen does not practice for second day in a row

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not practice Thursday, the second day in a row he did not practice with a right elbow injury.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Allen is day to day. Allen did briefly pop his head out of the Bills’ fieldhouse just before the portion of practice open to the media ended. Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm Thursday.

If Allen is unable to play, Case Keenum will start Sunday against one of his former teams, the Minnesota Vikings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We will prepare for Josh Allen," Vikings defensive Ed Donatell told reporters Thursday. "Everyone knows what Case Keenum can do that’s been here. He’s been a spark for a lot of teams. He’s a quality quarterback."

If Allen doesn't play, Donatell noted, "there’s a couple of special things that he can do that you don’t have to prepare for anymore. He’s got one of the rocket arms in the league, one of the top two or three arms. With his legs and his power as a runner, there’s only a couple of guys who can do that. You’re taking a top player in the league out, if he doesn’t play."

In addition to Allen, safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Elam was downgraded, after he was limited in practice on Wednesday. He worked to the side and on an exercise bike during the portion of practice open to media. Poyer also worked to the side.

Tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), center Mitch Morse (vet rest/elbow) and offensive lineman David Quessenberry (groin) were all upgraded to full participants Thursday. All five were limited Wednesday.