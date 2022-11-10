 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen did not practice for second day in a row

  • Updated
Bills Jets Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not practice Thursday, the second day in a row he did not practice with a right elbow injury.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Allen is day to day. Allen did briefly pop his head out of the Bills’ fieldhouse just before the portion of practice open to the media ended. Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm Thursday.

In addition to Allen, safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Elam was downgraded, after he was limited in practice on Wednesday. He worked to the side and on an exercise bike during the portion of practice open to media. Poyer also worked to the side.

Tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), center Mitch Morse (vet rest/elbow) and offensive lineman David Quessenberry (groin) were all upgraded to full participants Thursday. All five were limited Wednesday.

