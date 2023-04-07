Bills quarterback Josh Allen escribed himself as “star-struck” after he he met Tiger Woods in February at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Allen was asked about that moment Thursday during an appearance on ESPN’s “Welcome to the Masters” by host Scott Van Pelt while video of the meeting was shown.

“I blacked out. It was like a 15-second interaction,” Allen said. “I don’t remember what I said, total fanboy. He’s one of one.

“Today we were sitting down and he was walking by to the practice green. … I pointed to my dad. Look, it’s Tiger Woods. I bro tapped him three or four times.”

Allen has long admired Woods and has said Woods and Kobe Bryant were the two athletes who made his heart beat a little faster when watching them compete.

“He’s just got the presence and aura about him and you can feel it when he’s walking by,” Allen said Thursday.

Allen was making his fifth visit to Augusta National and the Masters for what he called his “favorite week of the year.”

“It’s hard to put it into words, the feeling, the vibe, the excitement,” he said. “Nobody has a phone. You’re just out there sitting down and there’s no electronic scoreboards … I love it. Everyone is waiting for them to put the name up on the scoreboard and then everybody goes crazy. You can hear the roar from three holes down.”

Allen said he hopes to make Masters Week for many more years and will find a way to get there whenever he’s invited. He said his favorite spot to watch from is the grandstand at No. 16.

“There’s some tournaments over the course of the year that’s about the partying and the fun vibe,” he said. “This is about the golf and watching great golfers hit great golf shots at one of the iconic courses in the entire world. To be here, this is my fifth time here, it’s surreal every time I step in here. It’s awesome.”

Allen was able to enjoy this year’s visit with his father and brother, who were making their first trips.

“To experience that and have them experience their first time here and see the expressions on their faces and hear the things they have to say, it’s a pretty special moment,” he said.

Allen is scheduled to play Augusta on Monday as part of “Media Monday.”

“This year, if I can shoot mid to low 80s, I’ll be feeling good,” he said. “I shot 90 last year. I’m not going to lie about my scores. I have to find a way to score better. …

“I played the par 3s pretty well. I can’t stress enough how hilly and undulating this course is until you’re here and get to see it in person. It blows your mind.”