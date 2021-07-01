 Skip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen could be first player to get $100 million guaranteed in new deal
Bills QB Josh Allen could be first player to get $100 million guaranteed in new deal

Buffalo Bills OTAs (copy)

Quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass at the Highmark Stadium practice fields in Orchard Park.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

A contract extension between the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen will get done. The questions are when and what will the structure be. 

Former agent Joel Corry, who writes about NFL contracts for CBSSports.com, said he thinks Allen's new deal could surpass the four-year, $160 million deal that Dak Prescott recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott's deal includes $126 million in guarantees with $95 million fully guaranteed at signing. 

Corry says Allen could be the first player to reach the $100 million mark in guarantees.

"Essentially, his cash from 2021 through 2023 would need to be fully guaranteed at signing," Corry said. 

While there is no deadline, the Bills could aim to get a deal done before July 29, because Allen's training camp roster bonus of $2,618,595 is due on the third day of training camp. Corry notes that money could be rolled into the signing bonus, which is prorated over the life of the contract, up to five years, and would lessen the hit on the 2021 cap. 

Corry wrote the Bills have used an option bonus paid in the second or third year, which is basically a second signing bonus to exercise later years in the deal. Option bonuses are also prorated over the contract for up to five years. This allows the team to reduce the player's base salary for that second or third year, but the player gets an influx of cash.

