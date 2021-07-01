Bills QB Josh Allen could be first player to get $100 million guaranteed in new deal

A contract extension between the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen will get done. The questions are when and what will the structure be.

Former agent Joel Corry, who writes about NFL contracts for CBSSports.com, said he thinks Allen's new deal could surpass the four-year, $160 million deal that Dak Prescott recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott's deal includes $126 million in guarantees with $95 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Corry says Allen could be the first player to reach the $100 million mark in guarantees.

"Essentially, his cash from 2021 through 2023 would need to be fully guaranteed at signing," Corry said.