Bills QB Josh Allen continues his tradition of giving great holiday gifts with latest entry

Josh Allen has become a master at the long NFL tradition of taking care of your offensive line with gifts for Christmas.

The latest entry, based on guard Rodger Saffold's Instagram on Wednesday, are customized Phat Scooters with each player's number. You might recall that Allen had his own Phat scooter at training camp for a day, motoring around St. John Fisher. The scooter was decorated in Buffalo Bills colors and included his number, 17.

The scooters, made by an Arizona-based company, start at around $3,000.

"I mean, he was asking around months ago," lineman Ike Boettger told the News before Christmas in 2020. "You can just tell he puts time and thought and effort into it. It just says a lot about him and the kind of leader that he is.”

Allen said recently during his weekly appearance with Kyle Brandt that he prefers to give, instead of receive, when asked what he wanted for the holidays.

Josh Allen gave out his Christmas gifts to his offensive linemen today it appears. Rodger Saffold posted a picture on his IG of the custom #Bills scooters. pic.twitter.com/Rcph9tbLJ1 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 21, 2022

Last year, Allen bought Rolex watches for the linemen and receivers with a name, or nickname, inscribed. Stefon Diggs posted the watch inscribed with "Slime" after he received it.

Stefon Diggs shares the Christmas gift that Josh Allen got him. A Rolex that says “Slime” on the inside 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ANO3ESofup — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 28, 2021

In 2020, he shared his passion for golf with the big guys up front by giving each of them custom-fit golf clubs, complete with Callaway Mavrik woods and irons, an Odyssey putter and an Ogio golf bag in red, white and blue Bills colors, of course.

Allen didn’t stop there, though. The bag was filled with balls, each personalized with each player’s name and number. And for those who may have needed a little help getting started, he paid for lessons with the head golf professional at Crag Burn.

In 2019, Allen gave each lineman a Traeger grill.

And as a rookie, in 2018, Allen gave each an iPad to help watch film, but more so to watch television and movies when the team is on the road.