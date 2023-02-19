Bills quarterback Josh Allen has long expressed his admiration for Tiger Woods.

And his love for golf has been apparent for years.

Allen stopped at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday to watch Woods play in The Genesis Invitational, Woods’ return to the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour shared a photo of Allen with the caption, “Dialed in for Tiger.”

Golf.com posted a photo of Allen and Woods chatting.

Allen also had a chance to catch up with Keith Mitchell, his partner the last two years at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Allen and Mitchell finished third earlier this month.

It is not the first time that Allen has checked out Tiger on a golf course. Allen and Sam Darnold followed Woods in the third round of the Masters in April.

Allen had been to the Masters before, including in 2019, when he shared his impression of Woods with ESPN's Marty Smith. You can listen to it in the following tweet, amid some giggles from Smith, who refers to the impersonation as "uncanny."

Allen is among the superstar athletes who is an investor in TMRW Sports, a joint venture founded by Woods and Rory McIroy. The operation which was launched in August to create “technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment.” Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Sidney Crosby, Larry Fitzgerald, Shohei Otani, Diana Taurasi and Lewis Hamilton, among others.