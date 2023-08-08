Bills quarterback Josh Allen came in ranked No. 8 in the annual NFL's Top 100 vote by the players.

He also was slotted as the fourth quarterback in the rankings in voting conducted before last season's playoffs.

Allen was No. 13 overall in 2021 and No. 10 last year. He was No. 87 in 2020.

Here are the top five quarterbacks as determined by the players on this year's list:

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Joe Burrow

4. Josh Allen

5. Justin Herbert

Allen threw for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns last season and ran for 762 yards and seven scores.

Among the notable items in the Allen video is Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones noting that Allen "will trash talk you a little bit."

With Allen at No. 8, the Bills had four players in the Top 100: wide receiver Stefon Diggs at No. 16, safety Jordan Poyer at No. 57 and linebacker Matt Milano at No. 69.