Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit four home runs during batting practice Monday at Rodgers Centre as he and the Bills' quarterbacks visited the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays posted the video of Allen's swings on social media, along with a video of Allen, Matt Barkley and Kyle Allen meeting up with Vlad Guerrero, Bo Bichette, George Springer, Alek Manoah, Jordan Romano and Tim Mayza.

ROSTER MOVE: QB Josh Allen has been recalled from Buffalo. He homered FOUR times 💪 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fHr7JQG9XG — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 15, 2023

Allen's hitting prowess has gotten national attention after he hit four balls over the left field fencing and out of Sahlen Field in the home run derby before Micah Hyde's charity softball game. Video of his home runs was picked up by MLB.com and other baseball outlets around the country.

#BillsMafia goes #NextLevel Josh Allen and the boys met Vladdy, Romano, Mayza, Bo, George and Alek! pic.twitter.com/YInOv0P0xn — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 15, 2023

Allen, who was a pitcher in high school in Firebaugh, Calif., has noted that his brother, Jason, was the better hitter of the two.

The Blue Jays are opening a series against the New York Yankees.