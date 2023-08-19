You can sit where Josh Allen sat and help a good cause.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is auctioning off a couch from his house with the money going to the Patricia Allen Fund at the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

The auction closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, but as of Saturday afternoon, the highest bid was $4,280. Bids are being accepted in $20 increments through 32auctions.com.

The couch should be familiar to fans who have watched Allen's weekly appearances during the season on Kyle Brandt's Basement podcast.

The listing does note the couch is for local pickup only, so don't expect the couch to be shipped.

The auction is being done in conjunction with the Bills Mafia Babes group.

"Josh needed some help with offloading a couch, so we stepped in," the group wrote on social media.