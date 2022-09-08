 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen appears to audible by yelling out 'blue cheese, blue cheese'

Bills at Rams first

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fires off a pass on the run during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

As if Buffalo and Bills fans could love Josh Allen any more ... 

The Bills quarterback apparently audibled in the second quarter by calling out, "blue cheese, blue cheese."

Allen staked out his claim on the "debate" of ranch or blue cheese early on. "Don’t worry #BillsMafia I’ll NEVER be a Ranch guy! Blue cheese forever!" he tweeted as part of a promotional campaign. 

Bills fans were amazed on social media after Allen made the call that was picked up by sideline microphones.

Here is a sampling: 

