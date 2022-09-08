Bills QB Josh Allen appears to audible by yelling out 'blue cheese, blue cheese'

As if Buffalo and Bills fans could love Josh Allen any more ...

The Bills quarterback apparently audibled in the second quarter by calling out, "blue cheese, blue cheese."

Allen staked out his claim on the "debate" of ranch or blue cheese early on. "Don’t worry #BillsMafia I’ll NEVER be a Ranch guy! Blue cheese forever!" he tweeted as part of a promotional campaign.

Bills fans were amazed on social media after Allen made the call that was picked up by sideline microphones.

Here is a sampling:

Fairly certain the call from Josh Allen was “blue cheese! Blue cheese!” Anyway, go bills. — Mike Higgins (@clinicsmike) September 9, 2022

Did Josh Allen just call “Blue Cheese” on the last play? 🤣GoBills! #BillsMafia — TheToon (@claytoonman) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen just used “Blue cheese” as an audible #BillsvsRams #Bills — Kris (@gdsmack267) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen really yelled “blue cheese” at the line 😍 — Fordy (@MrFordy5) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen just checked with “blue cheese”. I love the bills — Tom The Tank (@TomTheTank7) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen just called a ‘Blue Cheese’ audible. He’s the one. — Neil (@NeilWit716) September 9, 2022

Pretty sure Josh Allen just yelled out “Blue cheese! Blue cheese!” #BillsMafia #RamsHouse — Drew 🎙 (@thedrudo) September 9, 2022

Our boy out there yelling Blue Cheese 😭😭❤️❤️ I love you Josh Allen — Ginger Lovejoy © (@RachToTheRizzo) September 9, 2022