Bills QB Josh Allen appears to audible by yelling out 'blue cheese, blue cheese'

As if Buffalo and Bills fans could love Josh Allen any more ...
The Bills quarterback apparently audibled in the second quarter by calling out, "blue cheese, blue cheese."
Allen staked out his claim on the "debate" of ranch or blue cheese early on. "Don’t worry #BillsMafia I’ll NEVER be a Ranch guy! Blue cheese forever!" he tweeted as part of a promotional campaign.
Bills fans were amazed on social media after Allen made the call that was picked up by sideline microphones.
Here is a sampling:
Josh Allen calling 'Blue Cheese!' On the play#GoBills #BillsMafia #BillsvsRams pic.twitter.com/nYQfNTUbEu— 《 car·pe di·em 》 (@KerriBax67) September 9, 2022
Fairly certain the call from Josh Allen was “blue cheese! Blue cheese!” Anyway, go bills.— Mike Higgins (@clinicsmike) September 9, 2022
Did Josh Allen just call “Blue Cheese” on the last play? 🤣GoBills! #BillsMafia— TheToon (@claytoonman) September 9, 2022
Josh Allen just used “Blue cheese” as an audible #BillsvsRams #Bills— Kris (@gdsmack267) September 9, 2022
Josh Allen really yelled “blue cheese” at the line 😍— Fordy (@MrFordy5) September 9, 2022
Josh Allen just checked with “blue cheese”. I love the bills— Tom The Tank (@TomTheTank7) September 9, 2022
Josh Allen just called a ‘Blue Cheese’ audible. He’s the one.— Neil (@NeilWit716) September 9, 2022
Pretty sure Josh Allen just yelled out “Blue cheese! Blue cheese!” #BillsMafia #RamsHouse— Drew 🎙 (@thedrudo) September 9, 2022
Our boy out there yelling Blue Cheese 😭😭❤️❤️ I love you Josh Allen— Ginger Lovejoy © (@RachToTheRizzo) September 9, 2022