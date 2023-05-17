Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among of group of athletes and celebrities who have invested $150 million in RX3 Growth Partners, an investment firm co-founded by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The $150 million represents a second round of funding.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Miles Teller, Vanessa Hudgens, Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Marshmello and Thomas Rhett are among the investors, the company said.

Allen has said how much admiration he has for Rodgers as a person and a player, so that he joined the investors is not a surprise, especially given RX3's record of success.

The funding will be used for consumer-facing brands, the company said. Its investment portfolio includes Hydrow, Therabody, Full Swing golf simulator, CorePower Yoga, Manscaped, Hims and Super Coffee.

"This marks an exciting time for all of us at RX3," Rodgers said in a news release. "Our family of athletes, musicians, actors and business leaders not only adds to the unique RX3 community we have built, but also allows us to invest in and support category leading growth-stage, consumer brands."

RX3 was founded in 2018 by Rodgers, Nate Raabe and Byron Roth.